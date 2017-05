BEIJING (Sputnik) — China’s industrial income has grown by 24.4 percent year-on-year since the start of 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

The new economic performance report showed that large industrial enterprises made 2.27 trillion yuan, or $332 billion, between January and April of this year.

The production sector earned 161.9 billion yuan, 7.11 billion less than last year, while the manufacturing industry grew 19.9 percent. Utility companies saw their incomes shrink by 31.3 percent.