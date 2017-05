MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moon contacted Zuckerberg on Facebook after the US entrepreneur congratulated him last Saturday on his election win earlier this month, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"I would like to have an opportunity to meet you soon and share our thoughts on how we can communicate more effectively online with people around the world," Moon was quoted as saying.

The liberal Korean president praised Facebook for giving hope to the young generation in South Korea and said the US social networking website was integral to the nation’s fourth industrial revolution that brings advanced technologies to the people.