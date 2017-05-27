Resisting reunification by force to get Taiwan nowhere: mainland spokesperson

The Democratic Progressive Party administration should abandon its "Taiwan independence" stance and antagonistic mentality, An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said during a press conference.

© AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying Taiwan Military Drills Project Power in Face of Chinese Threat

"Only by recognizing the common political foundation of the 1992 Consensus can the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations be maintained," An said.

The 1992 Consensus embodies the one-China principle.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on an ongoing military drill in Taiwan, which has simulated a mainland attack.



This article was originally published in the Global Times.