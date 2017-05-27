Register
03:41 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    Newly Opened Bridge Provides Indian Troops Swift Access to Chinese Border

    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10001

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's longest bridge, the 9.15-km-long Dhola Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam State, on Thursday. The bridge will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh by some six hours and by 165 kilometers in distance.

    New Delhi (Sputnik)  The bridge cost some $310 million to build and is made up of approximately 33,000 tons of steel. The aerial distance from the bridge to the Chinese border is less than 100 km. It is designed to facilitate the quick movement of troops and artillery from army bases in eastern India.

    Mi-8 helicopter
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Russia to Supply China, India With Helicopters by 2020 – Manufacturer

    "This bridge enhances connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and opens the door for economic development on a big scale," Modi said at the opening. 

    It is not known whether the Indian Defense Ministry will come up with defenses to protect it from, for example, a pre-emptive airstrike by China, should the nations come into conflict.

    "This bridge, which is a strategic target for the enemy, can be destroyed using long range tactical missiles. This is despite tactical missiles not being so accurate for bridges. If the enemy uses an airstrike, then also this target is safely far away from their airfields, but they can use the air force…. This bridge, during war time, will be protected by air defense systems. Nowadays, air defense systems are automated so they can easily pick up enemy aircraft and destroy them," retired Major General Ravi Kumar Arora told Sputnik.

    Using this bridge, India can swiftly move forces from the Panagarh military base in West Bengal. Panagarh will be the base station for the 90,000-strong Mountain Strike Corps that is being raised by Indian Army specifically with an eye to any conflict with China. The Mountain Strike Corps at Panagarh will deploy M777 howitzers.

    "Even if the bridge is damaged, during war time we will have replacement material to bridge that damaged gap in a very swift manner. The enemy will require lots of resources to destroy this strategically important bridge," Arora added.

    Related:

    Indian Experts Say Russian Defense Firms Have Advantage in Make in India Scheme
    Trade, Counter-Terror Cooperation on Top Agenda of India-Russia Summit
    Upcoming Putin-Modi Meet, CIA Spy Ring Busted in China, Duterte in Moscow
    Tags:
    target, strategic highway, longest, bridge, Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh, State of Assam, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok