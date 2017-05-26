Over 90 People Dead, 110 Missing as Heavy Floods Hit Sri Lanka

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Heavy floods caused by monsoon rains in Sri Lanka have claimed the lives of over 90 people, the country's Disaster Management Center said in a statement on Friday, adding that over 100 people are considered missing.

"Due to the heavy rain Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Nilwala, Attanagalu Oya rivers were rising water levels later caused flooding. Around 61315 People belonging to 16759 families were affected in 14 Districts. 91 Deaths and 110 missing reported as per the situation report issued by DMC on 26-05-2017 1930hrs [14:00 GMT]," the statement read.

According to the statement, 2,042 people have been evacuated to 38 safe locations.

Search and rescue operations, as well as evacuations, conducted by Sri Lankan armed forces and police are reportedly underway.

The South West monsoon that caused the heavy rains came after nearly two months of continued drought, according to media reports.