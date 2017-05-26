Register
01:54 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    South Korean Soldier Commits Suicide After Alleged Rape; Navy Captain Arrested

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 83 0 0

    The South Korean Navy said Tuesday that a female naval officer committed suicide this week after allegedly being raped by a Navy captain.

    After being arrested by military police, the officer admitted to having sex with the woman, but denied that he assaulted her.

    According to the navy, the woman was found dead at her home around 5:40 p.m. local time. She was a lieutenant at the Gyeryongdae compound, which houses navy headquarters, about 160 kilometers south of the South Korean capital, Seoul. 

    Female and male soldiers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Rape Within UK, US Military Gets Reported and is Then Hushed Up

    The service has not divulged personal information about the victim or suspect.

    The woman reportedly told a civilian friend about the rape, and left a note saying, "I won't be in this world probably tomorrow."

    Despite government efforts to combat sexual assault in the South Korean military, human rights activists say it’s still a persistent problem.

    Bang Hye-lim of the South Korean Military Human Rights Centre said, "This appears to be a typical case in which a male superior abused his power to violate a female subordinate … It is not rare at all that male chauvinism translates into sex crimes in the military."

    Last year, a probe conducted by parliament indicated that in the previous five years a total of 111 female soldiers had been raped by their superiors.

    Related:

    Construction Begins on South Korea’s Massive New ‘Light Aircraft Carrier’
    South Korea Gives Green Light to Samsung Self-Driving Car Highway Tests
    CIA Head Conducts ‘Detailed' Security Discussions in South Korea
    China, Japan, South Korea Vow to Fight Protectionism After G20 Drops Commitment
    South Korea Votes: A New Day for North-South Relations?
    Tags:
    Sexual Assault, Suicide, Rape, South Korean Armed Forces, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok