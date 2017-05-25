Register
19:50 GMT +325 May 2017
    Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, photographed by a USN surveillance aircraft in 2015

    India Risks Annoying China With Its New Tsunami-Warning System in S China Sea

    Asia & Pacific
    India’s plans for setting up a tsunami early warning center in the disputed South China Sea could annoy China, which sees the region as its sole preserve.

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    Military Buildup: China Installs Anti-Frogman Guns in South China Sea
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The tsunami early warning system will benefit Vietnam and Thailand as they will be provided timely alerts about incoming tsunamis.

    “India chairs the Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System for Asia and Africa (RIMES). We are also a major contributor in terms of resources. So we are exploring the possibility of having a tsunami early warning system in the South China Sea,” M Rajeevan, Secretary, Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

    This Indian initiative could possibly annoy China which has been very touchy on issues related to the South China Sea. Beijing has breathed fire and brimstone at countries that had sought to also enjoy the benefits of the South China Sea, like the Philippines.

    India and China are not on the same page on several topics. One of them is the border and the second is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, acknowledging which will amount to India accepting the de facto situation in Kashmir.

    The tsunami early warning system can signal to China that New Delhi is not against irritating Beijing on touchy topics like the South China Sea. Further, India is also set to increase its naval presence in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a gateway to the Malacca Strait, which in turn leads to the southern end of the South China Sea.

    "Unless China officially reacts and objects to it, we should not speculate… It is an initiative which will benefit all countries in the region and help in monitoring oceanic disturbances and managing disaster preparedness. India is working on other projects with the ASEAN countries as well," Dr. Jagannath Panda of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses told Sputnik.

