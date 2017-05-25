Indonesian Leader Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Wednesday's Explosions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two suicide bombings hit a bus stop in the eastern part of the country's capital on Wednesday night and left three police officers and two civilians dead, and several civilians injured.

Widodo ordered National Police Chief Tito Karnavian to investigate the attack and unveil the network of the bombers, according to The Jakarta Post newspaper.

"This has gone too far. Ojek [motorcycle taxi] and angkot [public minivan] drivers have fallen victim and so have police officers," Widodo was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Indonesian leader called on people to stay united and calm, and to maintain peace "as the Muslim people were preparing for the fasting month of Ramadhan."

The country's leader also expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.