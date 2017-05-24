Register
15:02 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Bollywood actor Aamir Khan interacts with the media during the promotion of the upcoming biographical sports drama Hindi film Dangal in Mumbai on November 28, 2016.

    Indian Filmmakers Set Eyes on Chinese Market

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    Bahubali: The Conclusion or Bahubali 2, India’s highest-grossing movie ever, is set to hit theatres in China as early as July. Bahubali, which has already broken the box-office collection records of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in India, now wants to repeat that in China.

    Camera
    © Photo: Youtube/Games-TV
    India to Sign Film Co-Production Agreement With BRICS Countries
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dangal, a film based on two wrestler sisters, is doing epic business in China as it has already grossed more than US$ 100 million and now figures in the top 50 highest grossing non-Hollywood films in China. The massive success of Dangal is expected to benefit Bahubali 2.

    The film, which is historical fiction and is a sequel to Bahubali: The Beginning, has since its release on April 28, made over $220 million setting a new benchmark at the box office.

    The movie was released in the US, Australia, the UK, and other major countries with sizeable Indian diaspora on April 28 itself. It was originally made in Telugu and Tamil, and dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English.

    While no confirmed date for Bahubali 2’s China release has been given, noted film critic and industry analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in July and that too by EStars, the same company which is distributing Dangal.

    Dangal was released on 7,000 screens in China, and has become a hot topic for discussion on Chinese social media platforms like Wechat and Weibo.

    Another Indian movie industry expert Francois da Silva notes in an article in a Bollywood magazine, “With its release in China, Bahubali 2 will aim for the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie.”

    Related:

    Bollywood Movies Re-Return to Pakistan’s Cinemas
    Pakistanis Deprived of Staple Bollywood Fare Have to settle for Turkish Flicks
    Bollywood’s Bad Boy Star Mentions Rape, Falls Under Twitter’s Shame
    Scrap the Bombs, Hit Daesh With Bollywood
    Tags:
    film industry, movie, Bollywood, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok