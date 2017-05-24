Indian Filmmakers Set Eyes on Chinese Market

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Dangal, a film based on two wrestler sisters, is doing epic business in China as it has already grossed more than US$ 100 million and now figures in the top 50 highest grossing non-Hollywood films in China. The massive success of Dangal is expected to benefit Bahubali 2.

The film, which is historical fiction and is a sequel to Bahubali: The Beginning, has since its release on April 28, made over $220 million setting a new benchmark at the box office.

The movie was released in the US, Australia, the UK, and other major countries with sizeable Indian diaspora on April 28 itself. It was originally made in Telugu and Tamil, and dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English.

While no confirmed date for Bahubali 2’s China release has been given, noted film critic and industry analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in July and that too by EStars, the same company which is distributing Dangal.

Dangal was released on 7,000 screens in China, and has become a hot topic for discussion on Chinese social media platforms like Wechat and Weibo.

Another Indian movie industry expert Francois da Silva notes in an article in a Bollywood magazine, “With its release in China, Bahubali 2 will aim for the biggest lifetime score of all time for an Indian movie.”