President Duterte Says Martial Law in Philippines’ Mindanao May Last a Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Martial law declared on the southern island of Mindanao in Philippines may last for a year if needed, Duterte said.

"How long? Well, if it would take a year to do, then we'll do it. If it's over in a month, I'd be happy," Duterte said on a plane on his way back to the Philippines from Russia.

On Tuesday, Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao following the deadly firefight between government security forces and Islamists. Duterte also cut his visit to Russia and rescheduled the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for late Tuesday.

Among the terrorist groups that are active on the island of Mindanao are Maute, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, linked with the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and other countries.