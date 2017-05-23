Register
16:21 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A panoramic view of the city of Bangalore, India. (File)

    India’s Light Helicopters Take Maiden Flight, Commercial Production Soon

    © AP Photo/ Gautam Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6410

    Close on the heels of the maiden flight of HTT-40 (PT-2), the second prototype of India’s indigenously built single-engine, three-ton light utility helicopter (LUH) made its maiden flight on Monday at its facility in Bengaluru. The flight was conducted without any snag in 22 minutes.

    Officials walk past a line of parked Dhruv helicopters of India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) standing on the tarmac at The HAL helicopter division in Bangalore
    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    India Looks for Foreign Engine Maker to Power Indigenous Multi-Role Helicopter
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — LUH manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has modified the second prototype based on feedback after testing the first prototype on September 6, 2016. Further expansion flights are in progress.

    The helicopter has a maximum all-up-weight (AUW) of 3,150 kg, fitted with Safran HE Ardiden-1U engine of 750 KW power, with a range of 350 km and a seating capacity of six passengers plus two pilots. The helicopter will be capable of flying at 220 kmph, with a service ceiling of 6.5 km. The helicopter can operate from sea level to high altitudes of the Himalayas.

    ​"These maiden flights of indigenous aircrafts are testimony to HAL's rapid progress towards ‘Make in India' campaign both in fixed and rotary wing segments. These prototypes add strength to ongoing test flights to achieve operational clearance cutting the time frame," T. Suvarna Raju, chairman and managing director, HAL, said.

    HAL is expected to freeze the helicopter configuration by the end of this year following intense flight testing on both the prototype in the months ahead. The LUH will be built at HAL's new facility at Tumakuru, where the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January last year. HAL estimates the Tumakuru plant will ship about 30 LUHs annually, starting in 2019-20 and manufacture 60 helicopters per year from 2023.

    A pilot stands next to a Ka-226 helicopter at the ARMY-2015 international military technical forum held outside Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    India, Russia Set Up Joint Venture to Make Kamov Multi-Role Helicopters for IAF
    India's state-owned HAL has been developing 3-ton class new generation helicopter to provide 187 LUH in overall requirements of more than 400 by the armed forces in this category. The helicopter with glass cockpit will be deployed for reconnaissance, surveillance roles and as a light transport helicopter.

    Earlier this month, India and Russia incorporated a joint venture company, named India-Russia Helicopters Limited, to manufacture and assemble much needed 140 multi-role helicopters for the Indian Air Force. Under the deal for 200 Kamov Ka-226Ts, 60 helicopters will be received in fly-away condition from Russia while another 40 will be assembled in India and the remaining 100 fully built in India.

    Many experts argued that LUH development may hamper the Defense Ministry's interest in Kamov 226 T. "Kamov-226 is a bird in hand; LUH is bird in the bush. HAL has been conducting LUH trials for 6 years. The helicopter has yet to receive operational clearance. LUH is unlikely to be operational for another 5 years if all goes well. And if all doesn't go well, it is anybody's guess," Vijainder K. Thakur, editor, Geopolitics, and retired IAF squadron leader, told Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Russia, India Shake Hands on Production of 200 Ka-226 Helicopters for New Delhi
    Afghanistan Asks India to Help Repair Grounded Planes, Helicopters
    Russia to Sign Deal With India on Delivery of 48 Mi-17V-5 Helicopters in 2017
    Tags:
    helicopters, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok