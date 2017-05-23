Indian Army Claims to Have Destroyed Pakistani Posts to Deter Infiltration

© AP Photo/ Channi Anand New Delhi Objects to Describing Kashmir as Indian-Occupied or Indian-Administered

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Army claimed the steps are being undertaken as part of its counter-terrorism operations without crossing the Line of Control.

“As part of our counter-terrorism strategy and to ensure that infiltration is curbed and initiative remains with us, the Indian Army proactively dominates the Line of Control. While doing so, locations aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed to deny advantage to terrorists, thus curbing infiltration attempts,” Major General Ashok Narula said in New Delhi.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) 23 мая 2017 г.

​The Indian Army expects infiltrations to increase with the melting of the snow and the re-opening of passes. “A recent action by our troops in the Naushera Sector has caused some damage to Pakistan Army posts. This is part of our overall strategy to counter terrorism,” Narula added. Earlier on May 21, Indian Army had lost three troops in a bid to neutralize four terrorists in Naugam Sector. The Army clarified that it wanted peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir and for this purpose, infiltrations needed to be controlled along the Line of Control.

In reaction to Indian claims, a Pakistan Army officer dismissed them. “Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along Line of Control in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across Line of Control are false," Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, tweeted.

Clashes between the nuclear-armed rivals have been continuing for weeks. India had accused Pakistan that firing from Pakistan side killed two civilians and injured dozens. Pakistan instead blamed India for initiating clashes, which wounded many civilians. India and Pakistani troops are engaged in worst fighting since last year following several terror attacks on camps and installations of the armed forces.