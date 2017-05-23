Ex-S Korea President Park Denies Corruption-Related Charges at 1st Court Hearing

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Park appeared at the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, broadcast by the YTN television channel, in handcuffs and escorted by correctional officials.
During the hearing, Park denied all the corruption-related charges, however, if convicted, she could face a prison term of 10 years to life.
On March 30, Park was arrested after the Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for her arrest over corruption accusations, involving 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power. Park, in particular, has been charged with forcing major corporations, including Samsung, to donate to foundations controlled by Choi and taking bribes, as well as with forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi and her associates.
All comments
Show new comments (0)