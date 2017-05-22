Register
20:37 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

    Trump Names India, Russia Among Countries Affected by Terrorism

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 179 0 0

    US President Donald Trump listed India along with Russia, China, Australia, Europe and the Middle East as victims of terror in his address to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Sunday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and other leaders tour the new Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump, Saudis Plan to Kit Out 'Arab NATO' With Massive New Arms Deal
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Trump's speech, which mostly focused on fighting terrorism and extremism during the summit and conveniently ignored the other issues plaguing the Middle East and Africa, has been greeted with optimism and hope in India.

    Media reports on the event have also created euphoria that New Delhi is very high on Washington's agenda in the fight against terrorism. Experts noted that the US, India cooperation on terrorism has grown and both countries are sharing information and collaborating on many related fronts. But they also reminded that more concrete steps need to be taken with like-minded countries in the fight against terrorism, instead of getting into a celebratory mood over symbolic statements.

    "America has suffered repeated barbaric attacks — from the atrocities of September 11 to the devastation of the Boston Bombing, to the horrible killings in San Bernardino and Orlando. The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror. So too have the nations of Africa and even South America. India, Russia, China and Australia have been victims," Trump said in his over 35-minute speech on Sunday.

    There is no tangible impact from Trump including India in the list of countries afflicted with terrorism, especially when it came at an event in Riyadh.

    "Mentioning India along with some other countries as victims of terror is no big deal. That India is a victim of terror is an indisputable fact," Brahma Chellaney, Professor of Strategic Studies, at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research, told Sputnik.

    Prof Chellaney has consistently talked about the connection between the Sunni-Salafi ideology of Wahhabism promoted by Saudi Arabia and its close links with Daesh.

    "Both India and the US have been victims of terrorism. In the post-9/11 environment, the way the two countries perceived the security threat amidst the rise of Islamic terrorism has brought them closer on this front. Terrorism remains both the nations' concern. Al-Qaeda is today replaced by Daesh, but terrorism remains a security threat. In the post Mumbai terror attack, both the nations have worked together and have avoided many terrorist attacks. Under Trump and Modi, the cooperation on counter-terrorism will become deeper. There is greater convergence under Trump and the Modi administration," Dr Ashok Sharma, adjunct faculty at University of New South Wales, Canberra at Australian Defence Force Academy, told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, during a recent response in the Indian parliament, Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concern over rising extremism in the Kashmir Valley, especially over the Daesh recruitment of Indian youth. In his reply to a question in the lower house of parliament, Singh said about 23 youth are believed to have joined Daesh.

    Related:

    India Asks OPEC to Stop Subsidizing Western Buyers at Asia's Cost
    India to Arm Navy With Israeli Barak Missiles
    India Flies Indigenous Second Trainer Aircraft
    Some 14,000 Pilgrims Stranded in India After Massive Landslide – Police
    Tags:
    terrorism, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok