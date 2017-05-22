Everest Avalanche: Indian Missing, American Dead

© AP Photo/ JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT Avalanche in French Alps Kills Three People

New Delhi (Sputnik)The Indian citizen, Ravi Kumar, was missing after climbing the Mount Everest since Saturday. An American national, Roland Yearwood, has died and a Slovakian national has been injured. Search and rescue operations are on to find the missing Indian climber, Nepalese ambassador to India Deep Kumar Upadhyaya told Sputnik.

Kumar is reported to have fallen sick on his way down and could not make it to the nearest camp.

​This year, the Mount Everest has claimed three lives while in 2016, six climbers lost their lives while trying to scale the world’s highest peak.

Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain, attracts climbers from around the world. Climbers mainly use the Nepal route to climb the Everest although there is another climbing route from the Tibetan side.

