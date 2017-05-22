Duterte Ready to Declare Martial Law to Prevent Philippines From Collapse

–

DAVAO (Philippines) (Sputnik)Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in an interview with Russian media he is ready to apply martial law in his country to solve the conflict in Mindanao province and prevent Philippines from decline.

"If I am to declare martial law, I am going to complete the story. I will begin from the first chapter until the end of the chapter… I will not allow my country to [collapse]. Even if I have to declare martial law or kill people, I will do it," Duterte said.

The Philippine leader stressed that he was ready to opt for such measures not to remain in power but to protect the country.

"I said if I am to declare martial law, it is not to perpetuate myself in power… As president I have to preserve and defend the Philippines, and I will exactly do it nation whatever be the price," Duterte said.

The Philippine southern island of Mindanao is regularly subjected to attacks by terrorist groups, in particular, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, linked with the Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!