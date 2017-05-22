N Korea Launches Hamper Denuclearization, US Should Show Restraint - Ryabkov

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev China Asked US for 100-Day Delay to Prepare Sanctions Against North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik)North Korea's continuing missile launches do not facilitate the task of denuclearization but the United States should still exercise restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

"Of course we believe that this type of activity does not benefit the main task of a political solution to all the problems of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Ryabkov told reporters.

"But on the other hand, having said this, I cannot not urge our colleagues in Washington and in the capitals of states allied to the US in Northeast Asia to show maximum restraint," he added.

Sergey Ryabkov called on Monday to put an end to the negatively developing events surrounding North Korea.

"The development of events follows a negative scenario, on the faulty logic of actions and counteractions, it is necessary to put an end to this," Ryabkov told reporters.

