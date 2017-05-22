Bus Comes Off Road in Southern Mexico Leaving at Least 12 People Dead

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to El Universal newspaper, the bus was carrying some 40 Seventh-day Adventist Church parishioners home from a spiritual retreat on the Pacific coast when it came off the road and fell down the slope.

The local authorities said the passengers were from the nearby municipality of La Trinitaria.

The total number of victims has not been specified so far as the rescue operation is underway. The reason of the accident in unknown.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!