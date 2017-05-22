Approval Rating of S. Korea's Newly Elected President Over 80 Percent

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, citing the results of the survey by Realmeter pollster, Moon Jae-in's performance is approved by 81.6 percent of those polled, while 10.1 percent of the respondents said they disapproved of the new president and 8.3 percent had not expressed any opinion on the issue.

Moon's predecessors Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-back were supported by 54.8 percent and 76 percent respectively in their first week of presidency in 2013 and 2008, the reports added.

The poll was carried out since May 15 among 2,526 eligible South Korean voters, according to the outlet.

Moon was inaugurated on May 10 after his victory in May 9 snap presidential election. The early election was held in South Korea due to the impeachment of Park over her involvement in a major corruption scandal.