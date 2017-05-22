Kim Jong-un Approves Mass Production of Successfully Launched Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday media reported, that Pyongyang announced the successful launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile.

"This type of missile should be rapidly mass-produced in a serial way," Kim said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The North Korean leader supervised the launch of Pukguksong-2 missile and expressed satisfaction with its accuracy in hitting targets, according to the outlet citing the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The ground-to-ground missile launched on Sunday reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone.