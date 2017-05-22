North Korea Successfully Launches Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea successfully test fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, media reported Monday.

According to Yonhap news agency, citing the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the launch of ground-to-ground Pukguksong-2 missile was observed by the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

The technology applied in submarine-launched ballistic missiles was used in the launched missile, according to the same outlet.

The reports added that, Kim approved the deployment of the missile for action.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan short of reaching Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The launch was carried out in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.