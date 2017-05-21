At Least 20 Policemen Killed in Clashes With Taliban in Southern Afghanistan

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Home-Made Bomb Claims Lives of 10 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the TOLO News broadcaster, citing local officials, the Taliban militants attacked the Shajoy district of the province on Saturday night, taking control of some 2,000 houses in Bolan Robab area and raising their flags.

Reinforcements from the capital of the province are on their way to the area, the media added.

There are no reports of civilian casualties or casualties among the Taliban insurgents.

Afghanistan has been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

