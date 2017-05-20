Afghan Security Forces Kill at Least 10 Daesh Militants in Eastern Afghanistan

© REUTERS/ Parwiz Daesh Key Commander in Eastern Afghanistan Surrenders to Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the TOLO News broadcaster, during the clashes six other Daesh militants were wounded, and an ammunition depot was destroyed.

The ministry reportedly provided no details on causalities among civilians or security forces.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh and the Taliban terrorist group, also outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

