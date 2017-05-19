India, Russia Discuss Agreement on New Units for Kudankulam NPP

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, discussions on unit five and six of the Kudankulam plant is at the internal approval stage.

"Discussions have been held on Kudankulam document. The process is at the stage of internal approval," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told media.

Earlier, the general framework agreement for units five and six of the KNPP was cleared by the inter-ministerial group.

There is every possibility that the MoU for the fifth and sixth units of KNPP will be signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the India-Russia Annual Summit which will be held in St. Petersburg on June 1.

Russia is to build all the six nuclear reactors at Kudankulam in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India. The first and second units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Corporation are connected to India's southern power grid, while the third and fourth units are being constructed.