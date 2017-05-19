Register
19:50 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Surgeons during an operation on removing a malignant tumor

    Indian Doctors Conduct Country's First-Ever Uterus Transplantation

    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    A team of doctors successfully performed India's first uterus transplant on Thursday, in which the uterus of a 44-year-old woman was transplanted in her 21-year-old daughter. As of Friday, both the donor and the recipient remain in stable condition.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A team of 12 doctors led by Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar conducted the surgery which began at noon on Thursday and lasted for a little over nine hours at Pune's Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute. Pune is a major IT and automobile hub in the western state of Maharashtra. The younger woman was born without a uterus.

    "The patient wanted to have her baby and was not ready for adoption or surrogacy. Since they knew about the uterus transplant, they approached us and accepted the surgery option," PTI quoted Dr. Puntambekar as saying on Thursday.

    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ MONEY SHARMA
    India Trumps US as World’s Most Attractive Renewable Energy Market

    The patient's 44-year-old mother was found to be a medically suitable uterus donor for her. As of Friday, the hospital administration at the Galaxy Care Laparoscopy Institute told Sputnik via phone that the patient is under observation and stable. The staff, however, refused to comment further as it is too early to say anything conclusively.

    "The younger woman — the patient — is now under observation and will remain in Intensive Care Unit for some days," hospital staff said.Not everyone is convinced of the surgery's efficacy and, secondly, its success. There is still no credible research and development on human experiments, Dr. Kaushal Kejriwal, General Surgeon in the Department of Laparoscopy, Rockland Hospitals, New Delhi, said.

    "As I was reading media reports today, Sweden's Dr. Mats Brännström has raised doubts about the Pune transplant. While I will not go into that, there is very little and credible research and development done in the area with almost very few cases of successful human transplants. Let's wait for some weeks and see how it goes," he told Sputnik.

    Dr. Brännström is head of obstetrics and gynecology at Sweden's Sahlgrenska Academy, at the University of Gothenburg. He led the world's first successful uterus transplant in Sweden in 2012 and the recipient of that operation gave birth to the world's first baby from a transplanted uterus in 2014.

    Tags:
    transplant, operation, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok