Register
16:47 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Boeing WC-135 Constant Phoenix

    US Jet in East China Sea: What Was the 'Goat' Doing in the 'Distant Backyard'?

    © Wikipedia
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 498110

    Commenting on the recent interception of US' WC-135 Constant Phoenix military aircraft by two Chinese fighter jets in the East China Sea, military analyst Alexander Zhilin suggested that it was on an entirely different mission in the area than simply a 'routine' patrol, as officially claimed.

    The latest Chinese Jian-series fighter jet executes a fly-by over Beijing on September 12, 2009 during a rehearsal for National Day
    © AFP 2017/
    Two Chinese Fighter Jets Intercept US Plane Over East China Sea
    Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a US military aircraft over the East China Sea, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing two US military officials without revealing their names.

    The WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft, which "sniffs" the atmosphere for signs of nuclear activity, was conducting a routine mission Wednesday in international airspace over the East China Sea when two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft intercepted it, officials said.

    The incident was confirmed by US air force spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Lori Hodge, who said that "the issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels."

    Hodge said the US characterization of the incident was based on initial reports from the aircrew aboard the WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft "due to the maneuvers by the Chinese pilot, as well as the speeds and proximity of both aircraft."

    The crew of the US plane described it as "unprofessional."

    "Distances always have a bearing on how we characterize interactions," Hodge said. She further reiterated that the radiation detection aircraft was carrying out a routine mission and was operating in accordance with international law.

    Su-30SM
    © Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev
    Russian Su-30 Face-off With US' P-8A Poseidon Over Black Sea: How Dangerous Was It Really?
    Commenting on the incident, Russian defense analyst, retired Colonel Alexander Zhilin, a military expert who heads the Center for the Study of Applied Problems of National Security told Radio Sputnik that the US continues its reconnaissance activities in the South and the East China Seas.

    "Everything that the US military officials are now saying is just a so-called 'cover story.' The number of flights performed by US reconnaissance flights close to China has increased by several times. The US is concerned over China's clear statement that it is its region and it controls it," the military analyst told Sputnik.

    The Chinese fighter jets, he said, have demonstrated the intentions of Beijing to deal with those who break into this "remote backyard."

    "What would the 'goat' be doing in this 'remote backyard'?" he wondered.

    He further answered that the US aircraft was apparently undertaking a target detection mission and was collecting data on new communication infrastructure of the Chinese armed forces, which the US is monitoring especially closely.

    "All the US' claims about alleged "unprofessional" actions of the Chinese pilots are not worth a damn. They have been defending their air space and the water area they consider their own," he finally stated.

    Tags:
    reconnaissance, interception, WC-135 Constant Phoenix, US Air Force, Alexander Zhilin, East China Sea, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok