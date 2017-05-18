Register
00:06 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US Military Humvee

    US Soldier Accused of Stealing Humvees from South Korean Base

    © AP Photo/ Brennan Llinsley
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1104 0 0

    An American soldier in South Korea has been accused of being a member of a smuggling ring that stole three Humvees from a US base and tried to sell them. Six South Korean civilians have also been accused of involvement in the crime.

    The soldier's full name has been withheld, but he is a 47-year-old Korean-American with the surname "Jeon." The six Koreans who have been charged include a civilian contractor who worked on the base, three junk dealers, a prop maker and a middleman. So far, they have not been detained or charged.

    The crimes took place in June and September 2016. According to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency detective Kim Dong-hwan, Jeon and the contractor allegedly camouflaged the vehicles as unused items. They told their colleagues on the base that the Humvees (disguised as other material) were being sent to the Defense Logistics Agency, but then they shipped them to the other members of the ring instead.

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (L) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer transit the western Pacific Ocean May 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    USS Carl Vinson to Remain Near Shores of Korean Peninsula in Open-Ended Mission

    Kim said that the prop maker bought the Humvee for about $9,800, but the police later retrieved the vehicle. This is a fraction of a Humvee's market value, which is usually between $35,700-65,200, according to UPI.

    The other two Humvees were to be smuggled out of the country and sold in Cambodia, Mongolia or Sri Lanka, but the police detained the other suspects before this could happen. They found the missing vehicles on one of the junk dealer's lots.

    "[Jeon] insists that he was not trying to steal the vehicles with the rest of the guys," Kim told Stars and Stripes. "The Koreans kept denying what they did at first. But they've been saying lately that they attempted to sell the Humvees." Seoul police suspect the ring of receiving stolen goods, larceny and trespassing on military facilities.

    US Air Force B-52 bomber
    © AFP 2017/ Paul CROCK
    More US Bombers to Korea? Not Right Now, Says Air Force General

    US Forces Korea (USFK) declined to comment on this specific case as it is still under investigation. A spokesperson did say that USFK take "all allegations of misconduct or criminal activity very seriously."

    Investigators from the US Departments of Defense and Homeland Security are assisting in the investigation, according to Seoul police. They are also investigating to see whether the ring stole any other military material from the base.

    South Korea has the fourth highest deployment of US troops of any nation after Germany, Japan, and the United States itself. 28,500 American servicemen are deployed there, primarily Army and Air Force personnel.

    Related:

    S Korea to Convince US to Turn THAAD Radars Away From Chinese Territory
    S Korea President's Envoys to Visit Japan, US to Discuss N Korea Issue
    US, Japan Top Diplomats Say N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Sanctions Call
    Surgical US Strike Would Only 'Make North Korea Madder'
    South Korea’s Ruling Party Calls for Public Hearing On US THAAD Deployment
    Tags:
    US soldiers, crime, theft, accusations, Humvee, United States Forces Korea, US Army, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok