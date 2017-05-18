S Korea Rejects Tokyo's Complaints Over Seoul's Activities Near Liancourt Rocks

Top81 China Deploys New Spy Aircraft in Disputed South China Sea

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Media reported earlier in the day, citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry, that Tokyo had lodged their second formal complaint in two days over the entrance of a South Korean ship in waters near the Liancourt Rocks without prior consent by Japan.

"Our stance is that we will sternly respond to Japan's unjust claims to our inherent territory. There is no need for us to ask for prior admission [of the vessel to the sea], and we don't have to do such a thing," Cho told reporters as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The Liancourt Rocks, known as Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese, have been administered by South Korea since 1954. Japan, however, has been disputing Seoul’s sovereignty over the territory due to historical reasons.