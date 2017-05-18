Register
13:30 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Manila

    Hands Off! Philippines Ends EU Grant Program Due to Meddling in Internal Affairs

    © AFP 2017/ TED ALJIBE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    38320

    The Philippines will no longer accept multimillion dollar grants from the European Union, as the bloc allegedly uses the funding for the purpose of interfering in the country’s internal affairs, Philippine presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the week, Philippine Assistant Interior Secretary Epimaco Densing III said that the European Union threatened to cancel 27 trade agreements with Manila due to Brussels’s concern over President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-drug campaign that have claimed thousands of lives.

    "The President has approved the recommendation of the department of finance not to accept grants, this is not necessarily humanitarian aid from the EU, [but grants] that may allow it to interfere with the internal policies of the Philippines," Abella said at the press briefing as quoted by Manila Bulletin newspaper.

    The decision does not mean, however, that Manila will no longer accept grants from other foreign entities, the spokesman added.

    "The Philippines reserves the right to accept loans and grants that help attain its objectives of promoting economic development inclusiveness and reducing poverty, attaining peace within its borders and with its neighbors, and fostering a law-abiding society," Abella added.

    Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force patrol after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found near the U.S Embassy in metro Manila, Philippines November 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Philippine's President Denies Reports of Thousands of Victims in Anti-Drug War
    According to the EU Delegation to the Philippines, the bloc allocated over $300 million to various programs in Philippines for the period between 2014 and 2020. In total, the European Union has contributed more than $1 billion over the last four decades to reduce poverty in the country and is one of the primary aid donors for the Philippines, the delegation said.

    Duterte, a former city mayor of Davao with a crime-fighting reputation, was sworn in as president in June 2016 on promises to crack down on illegal drugs and put an end to drug-related crimes in the country. Shortly after taking office, Duterte launched a large-scale anti-drug campaign, during which police have killed thousands of people during anti-drug operations. The campaign has been widely criticized by international community.

    Related:

    How Stable is the Reconciliation of China, Philippines Amid S China Sea Dispute
    Duterte Downsizes US-Philippine Military Exercise in Foreign Policy Makeover
    Philippine Parliament Rejects Impeachment Case Against Duterte - Reports
    US, Philippines Begin Annual Joint Military Drills, on Smaller Scale
    Tags:
    European Union, Rodrigo Duterte, Ernesto Abella, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok