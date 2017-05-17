Register
16:17 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    N Korean Missile Launch Becomes Headache for Major Regional Powers

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7101

    On Sunday, North Korea successfully test-fired a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile. The launch was personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-il, center, at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    US, Japan Top Diplomats Say N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Sanctions Call
    The mid- and long-range rocket called Hwasong-12 capable of carrying a large nuclear warhead was launched in the vicinity of Kusong, a city in North Pyongan province.

    The missile flew 787 kilometers along its planned trajectory, reached a maximum flight altitude of 2,112 kilometers and dropped into the open sea, according to a report by KCNA news agency.

    The launch was personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    According to the report, the test launch proved the reliability of all the missile’s systems, including target guidance, stabilization, flight control and the launching system.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    After the launch Kim Jong-un "hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing," KCNA reported.

    This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Monday, May 15, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of the Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
    © AP Photo/ KRT
    Peninsula Tensions: North Korea Hints at Continued Nuclear, Missile Provocations
    He also said that North Korea would conduct new missile and nuclear tests in order to perfect its nuclear weapons needed to counter "nuclear blackmail" by the United States.

    According to Radio Sputnik contributor Mikhail Sheinkman, the political consequences of the missile launch have been apparent for "all parties involved in the potential talks on the hypothetical North Korean nuclear threat."

    First of all, according to him, this was a message for Washington.

    "The most perfect weapon systems in the world will never become the eternal monopoly property of the US. … The US should not disregard or misjudge the reality that its mainland and Pacific operation region are in sighting range for strike," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with members of the Korean People's Army scientists and engineers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Sheinkman suggested that Kim’s statements are likely to be a "bluff" but there is no real possibility to call it.

    Seoul, the capital and the largest city in South Korea.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    S Korea President's Envoys to Visit Japan, US to Discuss N Korea Issue
    Moreover, while reacting to the missile launch, the Pentagon said that the rocket fell into the water some 100 km from the Russian coast, in a bid to drag Moscow in an atmosphere of "shock and panic."

    "The US wants Moscow to be concerned over North Korea, even though not as much as the countries regarded by Pyongyang as enemies, such South Korea and Japan," the author wrote.

    Finally, the missile launch was an unpleasant surprise for China. Earlier, Beijing invited a group of North Korean representative to the Belt and Road Forum on May 14-15.

    "Kim Jong-un showed that he is not going to be as meek as a lamb even in relations with China," Sheinkman noted.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    This is Why North Korea Demonstrates Its Military Capability to the World
    UNSC Agrees to Take Further Measures Regarding North Korea Missile Launches
    Why North Korea's Latest Missile Launch Sparks Global Concern
    N Korea Missile Test Comes ‘Very Close’ to Threshold for US Retaliation
    Tags:
    missile launch, nuclear weapons, security, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok