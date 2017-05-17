N Korean Missile Launch Becomes Headache for Major Regional Powers

The missile flew 787 kilometers along its planned trajectory, reached a maximum flight altitude of 2,112 kilometers and dropped into the open sea, according to a report by KCNA news agency.
The launch was personally overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
According to the report, the test launch proved the reliability of all the missile’s systems, including target guidance, stabilization, flight control and the launching system.
After the launch Kim Jong-un "hugged officials in the field of rocket research, saying that they worked hard to achieve a great thing," KCNA reported.
According to Radio Sputnik contributor Mikhail Sheinkman, the political consequences of the missile launch have been apparent for "all parties involved in the potential talks on the hypothetical North Korean nuclear threat."
First of all, according to him, this was a message for Washington.
"The most perfect weapon systems in the world will never become the eternal monopoly property of the US. … The US should not disregard or misjudge the reality that its mainland and Pacific operation region are in sighting range for strike," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.
Sheinkman suggested that Kim’s statements are likely to be a "bluff" but there is no real possibility to call it.
"The US wants Moscow to be concerned over North Korea, even though not as much as the countries regarded by Pyongyang as enemies, such South Korea and Japan," the author wrote.
Finally, the missile launch was an unpleasant surprise for China. Earlier, Beijing invited a group of North Korean representative to the Belt and Road Forum on May 14-15.
"Kim Jong-un showed that he is not going to be as meek as a lamb even in relations with China," Sheinkman noted.
