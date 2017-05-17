Register
16:17 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Navy ships

    Indian Navy Rescues Liberian Ship From Pirates in Gulf of Aden

    © indiannavy.nic.in
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5911

    The Indian Navy thwarted a piracy attempt on Liberian flagship Lord Mountbatten in the Gulf of Aden on May 16.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India’s offshore patrol craft INS Sharda received a distress call from the Liberian ship on Tuesday evening in position 230 nautical miles South-West of Salalah in the Gulf of Aden. The Korean-built large patrol vessel INS Sharda was deployed for the anti-piracy role in the Gulf of Aden since April 6 this year.

    “The vessel had reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspicious mother vessels along with 7-8 skiffs. Sharda, which was at that time 30 nautical miles east of the reported position, immediately responded to the distress call and proceeded at best speed to investigate the incident,” said a statement of the Indian Navy.

    ​Indian Navy’s commandos with the support of the armed Chetak helicopter from the ship investigated the two dhows and their skiffs by conducting board and search operations. Indian Navy personnel confiscated one high-caliber AKM rifle along with one filled 28-round magazine which was hidden in the dhows.

    ​A recent report by the International Chamber of Commerce said that Somalia's pirates are back in business after a five-year period of stagnation and claimed that pirates and armed gangs attacked upward of 43 ships and "captured 58 seafarers" in the first quarter of 2017. Reports said that largest increase in piracy attempts have been reported in the Gulf of Aden.

    The Indian Navy has been concerned with the sudden rise in robberies and piracy in the Gulf of Aden. "Whilst the world has managed to keep the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Aden suppressed for some time now, five incidents of piracy and 80 incidents of armed robbery have been reported in this region in 2016. Most of these attacks were claimed by terrorist groups based in the Philippines. These are indicative of a trend where the distinction between traditional piracy and maritime terrorism is fading rapidly," Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had said in March this year.

    In April this year, India and Chinese Navy had rescued a merchant ship from Somali pirates in joint efforts. The Gulf of Aden accounts for more than 13% of Indian trade, including oil and fertilizers.

    Related:

    Indian Navy to Hold Advanced Exercises From Malacca Straits to South China Sea
    Indian Navy Expected to Push for Second Aircraft Carrier Funding
    Indian Navy Expects $2.6 Bln Deal for Amphibious Transport Dock by Year End
    China Ignores Indian Navy’s Role in Rescuing Hijacked Cargo Ship
    Tags:
    ship, navy, Gulf of Aden, Liberia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok