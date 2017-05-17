All Crew Members of Japan’s Reconnaissance Plane Crashed on Monday Dead

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the NHK broadcaster, the "black box" was found at the site of the crash, with the experts hoping it would shed light on the reasons behind the crash.

On Monday, the plane with an ambulance patient on board disappeared from the radars on its way from Hokkaido’s Okadama airport in Sapporo to the nearby city of Hadodate. The debris were found near the dam in the town of Assabu in the island’s southern part. Later on the same day, four crew members were found, but no information about their condition was released to the public.

The LR-2 aircraft is a turboprop plane with a crew of 10 people, and is used for emergency transportation of patients as well as for the aerial observation and reconnaissance.