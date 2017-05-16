Istanbul Security Service Denies Daesh May Attack Russian Ships in Bosphorus

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer/File Photo Turkish Intel Warns Daesh May Attack Russian Navy Ships in Bosphorus - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Haberturk newspaper reported that the Turkish intelligence had received information that Daesh terrorists were preparing an attack against Russian ships.

The media outlet also added that Istanbul’s security services had stepped up protective measures and were currently monitoring 146 possible points from where the attacks could be carried out in the Bosphorus.

"There was no warning or notification from the intelligence regarding a possible Daesh attack on Russian vessels. The protection of the warships passing through the strait is being carried out normally, his is a routine procedure designed to protect and accompany them, and it is not aimed specifically to protect against Daesh," the spokesperson said.