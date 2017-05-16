US Strike Group Headed by USS Ronald Reagan Begins Patrol in Indo-Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, guided-missile cruiser Shiloh, guided-missile destroyers Barry, John S, are included in the patrol, as well as McCain, McCampbell and Mustin, and aircraft from the Carrier Air Wing 5.

"Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 departed for patrol, May 16, to commence its routine operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," the release stated.

The release noted that the USS Ronald Reagan, flagship of the strike group, and Carrier Air Wing 5 planes are scheduled to conduct flight deck and carrier qualifications.

Ronald Reagan returned to operations on May 8 after more than five months’ maintenance.

Carrier Strike Group 5 is forward-deployed to Japan as part of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet.