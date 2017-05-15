Latest North Korean Launch Involves Liquid Fuel Single-Stage Missile - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Preliminary assessment by US authorities indicates that North Korea launched a liquid-fuel single-stage KN-17 missile, NBC News reported citing two military officials.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a missile in the vicinity of Kusong in the North Pyongan province. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan after flying some 500 miles.

A number of countries, including the United States, Japan and South Korea, criticized North Korea for conducting the latest missile launch.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, North Korea said it had launched the Hwasong-12 missile, which had reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers (1,311 miles) and flown 787 kilometers (489 miles).