Register
17:17 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte prior to their bilateral meeting during the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 15, 2017.

    China Trying to Fill the Vacuum After Trump Bailed on TPP Trade Deal

    © REUTERS/ Etienne Oliveau
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 810

    China's President Xi Jinping has pledged billions of dollars for his flagship Belt and Road initiative, which aims to massively expand China's trade links. The project has been described as a "new Silk Road" and is seen as an effort to muscle the United States out of Asia's economy.

    Xi announced on Sunday, May 14, that two of the country's own banks would pour US$55 billion into the project which is expected to cost US$124 billion overall. Leaders from 29 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayep Erdogan, have been attending a two-day summit in Beijing which is based around the Belt and Road initiative.

    "All proposed projects correspond to modern development trends, and all these things are extremely necessary and highly demanded. That is why Russia supports One Belt, One Road project and will actively participate in its implementation together with Chinese partners and, of course, with all other interested states," Putin said.

    Erdogan said China's initiative would also help to combat terrorism.

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center (CNCC) in Beijing, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
    Erdogan: 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Could Contribute to Defeat of Terrorism
    The project includes plans to improve the infrastructure of Asian, African and eastern European countries trading with China. A classic example is a giant new port which the Chinese are funding in Gwadar in Pakistan's Baluchistan province.

    In 2016, Pakistan agreed to allow Gwadar to be used by Russia for exports and in January, China gave Pakistan's Navy two new ships as part of the Gwadar deal.

    Darrell West, Vice President of governance studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said that although the policy was originally unveiled back in 2013, it was increasingly being seen by China as a way of muscling out the United States.

    West told Sputnik that following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal in January, Beijing was filling the vacuum.

    "China has rushed in to try and fill that vacuum. It has gone to many of the countries which were involved in TPP and said that 'hey, if the United States doesn't want to have this agreement with you, we do' and here is a vehicle for us to develop a better trading relationship," West told Sputnik.

    "Many countries are salivating about the possibility of joining with this initiative they see lots of advantages with their local economy. Just the infrastructure alone is going to be quite substantial in terms of the amount of money spent so China has been reaching out to neighboring countries to get them to join this initiative."

    West told Sputnik the Belt and Road initiative would boost China's influence in Asia and other parts of the world.

    "The Belt and Road initiative is different from some of the shipping lanes because they are adding a rail component and trying to link railroads in Asia with some of those that are running through Central Asia and even Europe," West told Sputnik.

    China aims to build a "new Silk Road" linking the city of Xian in central China with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Turkey, Russia and Rotterdam.

    But it also plans a "Maritime Silk Road" linking Chinese ports with India, Sri Lanka, east Africa, Egypt, Greece and Italy.

    West told Sputnik: "Maritime trade is certainly happening with some countries but the One Belt initiative is designed to expand that network and get other countries involved in a trading relationship and really position China as a global leader on infrastructure development."

    Related:

    China Signs Deals With 68 States, Organizations During Silk Road Forum - Xi
    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road
    Tags:
    New Silk Road, railroad, trade, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Trump administration, Brookings Institution, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, Washington, United States, Asia, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok