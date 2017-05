TOKYO (Sputnik) — The tremor occurred in the Pacific Ocean near the island of Amami Oshima, a part of the Satsunan Islands. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Minor tremors were felt in the prefectures of Okinawa and Kagoshima.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far.