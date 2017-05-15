Pyongyang Claims It Successfully Tested Intermediate Ballistic Missile

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Pyongyang said it had launched the Hwasong-12 missile, which had reached an altitude of 2,111 kilometers (1,311 miles) and flown 787 kilometers (489 miles).
Tensions around North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches. The international community has repeatedly accused North Korean activities citing the UNSC resolutions prohibiting Pyongyang from ballistic missile tests among other issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)