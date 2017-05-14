Home-Made Bomb Claims Lives of 10 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 10 militants of the Taliban terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, were killed and seven more were injured in an explosion of a home-made bomb in the southern part of Afghanistan, local media reported Sunday.

© REUTERS/ Nasir Wakif Afghan Security Forces Kill Dozen of Taliban Militants Over Past 24 Hours

The Khaama Press news agency reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry, that the explosion destroyed the vehicle used by militants in the Kandahar province.

The news outlet added that 10 more terrorists were killed in the operation carried out by the government forces in Kandahar.

The activities of Taliban have a negative impact on stability and peace in Afghanistan. The group is infamous for numerous attacks against government troops, several of this attacks have being conducted with the use of improvised explosive devices.