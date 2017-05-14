Putin to Visit China on May 14-15 to Participate in Belt and Road Forum

© REUTERS/ Thomas Peter China to Host Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14-15

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 14-15, the Chinese capital will host the international forum dedicated to the initiative of Beijing to develop infrastructure in Eurasia and to strengthen ties between the countries of the continent. The event is expected to gather together dozens of world leaders, including Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko among others.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the Russian leader along with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.

Within the framework of the working visit, Putin is expected to held a meeting with the Chinese leader to discuss bilateral strategic cooperation.

"The talks between the two leaders will focus on the overarching partnership and strategic cooperation of the two countries. Mr Putin and Mr Xi will give particular consideration to expanding cooperation in trade and the economy, and will discuss topical regional and international issues," the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other heads of state.

Ushakov said that the Russian leader would meet Czech President Milos Zeman and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that conversation between Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was on the agenda of the visit.