N Korea Urges UN Members to Reconsider Legality of Sanctions Against Pyongyang

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The mission of North Korea to the United Nations said in a statement on Friday it has called on UN member states to re-evaluate the legal grounds on sanctions introduced against Pyongyang.

"This is further request to all Member States of the United Nations to reconsider any of their implementation activities until the legality of those "sanction resolutions" are to be clarified at the international forum of legal experts as demanded by the DPRK [North Korea]," the statement said.

The statement reiterated Pyongyang’s request to the United Nations secretariat to hold an international forum of legal experts to assess the legality of sanctions introduced against North Korea.

Moreover, the statement characterized the number of UN meetings and briefing on North Korea as unprecedented.

North Korea has carried out a number of ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests. As a result, the UN Security Council led by the United States has tightened the sanctions regime against North Korea.

