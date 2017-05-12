India Signs Largest Private Defense Contract for Korean Self-Propelled Guns

The K9 VAJRA-T gun is an enhanced version of HT's K9 Thunder, customized and co-developed by L&T & HT to suit the specific requirements of the Indian Army including desert operations.
"The deal envisages delivery of the 100 guns in 42 months with associated engineering support package and maintenance transfer of technology to support these Howitzer regiments throughout their life cycle. These guns will have over 50% indigenous content and will be delivered from L&T's manufacturing facilities, including a new Armored Systems Complex at Hazira," an L&T statement said.
The 47-ton K9 Vajra-T is powered by a German 1,000 hp MTU MT 881 Ka-500 V8 diesel engine which can fire up to 40 km. The burst rate of fire would be three rounds in 30 seconds while it can fire 15 rounds in three minutes in intense range. The Indian Army had intended to own a howitzer with high ground clearance for use across varied terrain.
