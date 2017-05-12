Register
18:01 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File photo

    CIA, Seoul Paid Hit-Man $300K to Kill North Korea's Leader, Ambassador Claims

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    458214

    The US and South Korean intelligence agencies handed over about 300,000 dollars to 'Kim', a North Korean citizen, to stage an alleged plot to assassinate North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the country's Ambassador to Russia said.

    In this June 30, 2014 file photo, South Korean army soldiers patrol through the military wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File
    Seoul Ready for Dialogue if Pyongyang Chooses 'Path Toward Denuclearization'
    Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Friday, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyun Joong claimed that the US and South Korean intelligence agencies had handed over about 300,000 US dollars to 'Kim', a North Korean citizen, to assassinate North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

    Kim Hyun Joong declined to reveal the full name of the failed hit-man, who was allegedly recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) in June 2014, when he worked at a logging enterprise in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory.

    A covert assassination of the North Korean leader was allegedly to be carried out during a festival with the help of biochemical substances, such as radioactive or toxic agents "in the form of nanomaterials" which would allow the assassin to kill Kim Jong Un without approaching him.

    "Once, they [the CIA and the South Korean intelligence service] handed this person $20,000 twice and a satellite reception-transmitter," the ambassador said.

    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Seoul, Washington Accelerate THAAD System Deployment Amid Pyongyang Provocations
    According to him, Kim was threatened with reprisals against his family and upon returning to Pyongyang, he received instructions from South Korean intelligence via satellite.

    Over the last year, Kim and his US and South Korean intelligence contacts had four conversations, during which the alleged assassin was offered several methods of accomplishing the task.

    In the second half of 2016, Kim was allegedly tasked with creating a "communications control point abroad to safely supply equipment, materials and money." To this end, as well as to bribe the accomplices, he was sent another $200,000, Kim Hyun Joong said.

    During a meeting in the Chinese border town of Dandong in March-April 2017, Kim received another $50,000 and a new satellite receiver-transmitter. By the end of April, preparation for the alleged assassination plot was wrapped up.

    It was conducted on a top-secret basis in order to prevent a war on the Korean Peninsula. In total, Kim received more than 80 orders from South Korean intelligence services, according to the North Korean ambassador.

    He pledged to find and "mercilessly destroy the alleged organizers of terror from the CIA and the NIS who dared to raise a hand to the top North Korean official."

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Trump Says He 'Would Be Honored' to Meet With N Korea's Leader Kim Jong Un
    Meanwhile, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday that North Korea's intelligence services had allegedly named key suspects who they claimed were behind the planned attack on the country' leader Kim Jong Un, including NIS head Lee Byung-ho.

    According to the news outlet, Pyongyang has named two other South Korean intelligence officers as well as Xu Guanghai from the company Qingdao Nazca Trade as suspects and demanded their extradition from whatever country they were currently residing in.

    Pyongyang reportedly stressed that the suspects would be investigated under North Korean law, regardless of their citizenship.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un Isn't Insane: 'He's Just Mad About 28,500 US Troops on His Border'
    Kim Jong-un Prepared to Launch ICBM ‘At Any Time’
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs
    Tags:
    substances, assassination plot, intelligence, satellite, CIA, Kim Jong Un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok