MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the news outlet, Pyongyang has named two other South Korean intelligence officers as well as Xu Guanghai of the Qingdao Nazca Trade company as suspects and demanded their extradition from whatever country they were currently residing in.

Pyongyang reportedly stressed that the suspects would be investigated under North Korean law, regardless of their citizenship.

Last week, North Korean authorities suggested that both the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and NIS had planned an attack on Kim using biochemical substances.

