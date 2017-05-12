Explosion in Pakistan Kills at Least 20, Injures Over 30

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Geo television broadcaster, Haideri was the target of the explosion.

The chairman has reportedly been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital in the city of Quetta.

Bomb attack on Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri Deputy Chairman @NAofPakistan at #Mastung, #Balochistan has claimed 10 lives & several injured pic.twitter.com/nmstt0elCp — Ibrahim Qazi (@miqazi) 12 мая 2017 г.

Haideri, who is the secretary general of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, reportedly said that he had been saddened by all the deaths that the explosion resulted in.