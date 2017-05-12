New South Korean President to Send Special Envoys to China, Russia, US, Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in decided to send special envoys to China, Russia, Japan and the United States, the presidential office said Thursday.

"We have plans to send special envoys to the four countries, but nothing has been decided on who will be sent, when or to how many countries," Moon's office said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to Yonhap, citing undisclosed sources, the delegation to China is expected to be spearheaded by a ruling party lawmaker, Park Byeong-seug, will leave on May 13 or later and is designated to discuss the issues of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea as well as North Korea-related problems.

Special envoys to Russia, Japan and the United States will reportedly be the ruling party members Song Young-gil and Moon Hee-sang as well as the former head of a local cable TV channel JTBC, Hong Seok-hyun, respectively. Their tasks remain unknown yet.

According to South Korea's National Electoral Commission, Moon was backed by over 41.08 percent of voters, or by 13.4 million of South Koreans, and became the country's new president after the Tuesday vote. On Wednesday, Moon officially assumed the post of president of South Korea.