Daesh Key Commander in Eastern Afghanistan Surrenders to Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A key commander of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, surrounded to Afghan authorities in eastern Nangarhar province, local media reported Thursday.

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Forces Eliminate Head of Daesh in Country

According to Khaama news agency, the Daesh commander, known as Wafadar, was in charge of a group of at least 15 militants, and was involved in terror activities in Chaparhar, Haska Mina and Kot districts. Before joining the Daesh jihadists, he was involved in the activities of the Taliban radical movement, banned in Russia.

He reportedly handed over a pistol, two hand grenades and a communications device to the government authorities.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh terrorists and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.