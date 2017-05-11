Daesh Key Commander in Eastern Afghanistan Surrenders to Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A key commander of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, surrounded to Afghan authorities in eastern Nangarhar province, local media reported Thursday.
He reportedly handed over a pistol, two hand grenades and a communications device to the government authorities.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Daesh terrorists and the Taliban. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)