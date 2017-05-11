Chinese Train Maker to Develop 400kph Track-Changing Locomotives

Liu disclosed that CRRC has received orders totaling 10 billion RMB ($1.45 billion) from Malaysia in past three years. He added that, as a next step, CRRC will produce new technologies and products to better adapt itself to international transport and interconnection.
For instance, when designing motor train units for Malaysia, the corporation created specially designed carriages for female passengers as well as prayer rooms, bringing enormous convenience to both operators and passengers, according to CRRC.
CRRC’s assets abroad have surged from 3 billion RMB up to 20.6 billion in just three years, from 2013 to 2016, with its total number of employees climbing from 509 to 4,808 in that same period. As of April, CRRC possessed 75 branches in 26 countries and regions, among which 50 were established after the Belt and Road Initiative was put forward in 2013.
This article was originally published on huanqiu.com.
