Kabul Police Arrest Suicide Attacker Preparing Terror Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghan police arrested a would-be suicide attacker possessing a Pakistani passport in the capital city of Kabul, local media reported Thursday, citing the police commandment.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Over 20 People Arrested Over Deadly Kabul Hospital Attack

The suicide attacker was arrested late on Tuesday carrying three hand grenades, a pistol, and a suicide bombing vest with him, the Khaama news agency reported.

Earlier in May, local media reported that Afghanistan's security forces foiled three explosion plots by militants in Kabul in less than a week.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations, in particular the Taliban radical movement and the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, both banned in Russia.