Moon Jae-in: S. Korea Wants to Jointly Denuclearize Korean Peninsula With China

"South Korea wants to pursue the goal to denuclearize the Korean peninsula together with China, including resuming the six-party talks as soon as possible and other methods," Moon said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement.
The Chinese president noted that denuclearization of the Korean peninsula was also a goal for China, adding that the country supported peace and stability in the region.
"We want to contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula together with other countries including South Korea," Xi said.
Tensions surrounding North Korea's activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.
